Adoptable Animal Rescue Force
719-761-5320
Note: The Adoptable Animal Rescue Force’s weekly adoption events at PetSmart, 2965 New Center Point in Colorado Springs, have resumed on Saturdays from 11 a.m.–3 p.m. with a limited number of dogs. Adoption events are held outdoors with volunteers wearing masks and social distancing. For more information, visit aarfcolorado.com, call 761-5320 or email aarfcolorado@gmail.com.
• This pretty girl with the beautiful blue eyes is Luna. She’s loving and energetic. A perfect hiking or running buddy, she’s about a year old and was relinquished by her owners, who moved to a place that doesn’t accept dogs.