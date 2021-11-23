Adoptable Animal Rescue Force, aarfcolorado.com, 761-5320
Note: The Adoptable Animal Rescue Force’s weekly adoption events at PetSmart, 2965 New Center Point in Colorado Springs, have resumed from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. on Saturdays, with a limited number of dogs. Adoption events are held outdoors with volunteers wearing masks. For information, visit aarfcolorado.com, call 761-5320 or email aarfcolorado@gmail.com.
• DC is about 4 months old. His mom is Katydid, a sweet beagle mix who surprised all of us when we discovered she was pregnant. All six of her pups looked different. DC is the only one still looking for a home. He’s very “hound-y” with long legs and long soft ears. He’s full of puppy energy, and also is ready to sit with you and cuddle. He’s definitely going to be bigger than mom; we guess about 50 pounds. He’s a quick learner and very food motivated. He’s puppy pad trained and has very few accidents in the house.