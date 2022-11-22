Adoptable Animal Rescue Force, aarfcolorado.com, 719-761-5320
Note: The Adoptable Animal Rescue Force’s weekly adoption events at PetSmart, 2965 New Center Point in Colorado Springs, are Saturdays from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. with a limited number of dogs. For information, visit aarfcolorado.com, call 761-5320 or email aarfcolorado@gmail.com.
Good Day! My name is Bella and I’m a beautiful 3-year-old beautiful pit mix.
I know how to sit and shake paws. I’m also good with children and other dogs.
I’m up to date on my shots, spayed and chipped. I would love to be your new best cuddle buddy.
I’m with Adoptable Animal Rescue Force, and if you’d like to meet me, just call Dottie at 719-748-9091.