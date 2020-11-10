Adoptable Animal Rescue Force,
Note: The Adoptable Animal Rescue Force’s weekly adoption events at PetSmart, 2965 New Center Point in Colorado Springs, have resumed on Saturdays from 11 a.m.–3 p.m. with a limited number of dogs. Adoption events are held outdoors with volunteers wearing masks and social distancing. For more information, visit aarfcolorado.com, call 761-5320 or email aarfcolorado@gmail.com.
• Trellis is a young lab/shepherd mix, between 1-2 years old. She recently came from our rescue partners in New Mexico, and she’s warming up to her new surroundings. She’s friendly with other dogs and loves to play. Trellis needs some guidance to understand what is expected of her and she’ll make a great family dog.