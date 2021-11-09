Adoptable Animal Rescue Force, aarfcolorado.com, 761-5320
Note: The Adoptable Animal Rescue Force’s weekly adoption events at PetSmart, 2965 New Center Point in Colorado Springs, have resumed from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. on Saturdays, with a limited number of dogs. Adoption events are held outdoors with volunteers wearing masks. For information, visit aarfcolorado.com, call 761-5320 or email aarfcolorado@gmail.com.
• Look at those ears! They belong to Charlie, a 4-month-old Lab/Shepherd mix. He’s a long legged guy and odds are there’s some Great Dane in there, too. He’s well socialized, playful, good with kids and other dogs. Charlie’s looking for a home with lots of room to play.