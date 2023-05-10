Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, tcrascolorado.org, 719-686-7707

Note: Call for an appointment before coming to TCRAS. Visitors who are not fully vaccinated are asked to wear a mask at the shelter.

Fergus is hoping you are looking for a friend to play ball with and hang out on the couch watching ball games. TCRAS is happy to have him at the shelter so you can come and visit him. His adoption will be under AARF. Please call 719-686-7707 to set up an appointment to visit with him. Adoption fee is $200