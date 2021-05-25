Adoptable Animal Rescue Force
761-5320
• Patty is a 1- to 2-year-old Shepherd mix from Fort Carson. She’s a sweet girl with lots of love to give. And a bonus! She can shake, sit and lie down! She picks and chooses her dog friends (it’s all in the introduction!) and loves all people. She’d make a great family dog and hiking buddy.
Note: The Adoptable Animal Rescue Force’s weekly adoption events at PetSmart, 2965 New Center Point in Colorado Springs, have resumed on Saturdays from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. with a limited number of dogs. Adoption events are held outdoors with volunteers wearing masks. For information, visit aarfcolorado.com, call 761-5320 or email aarfcolorado@gmail.com.