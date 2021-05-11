• Monty is a 4-year-old Collie mix. He’s not as tall as a typical Collie and is probably mixed with Border Collie. He’s a shy guy who needs a little time to get to know you. Monty definitely has herding instincts and would love a large yard and active family to love.
Note: The Adoptable Animal Rescue Force’s weekly adoption events at PetSmart, 2965 New Center Point in Colorado Springs, have resumed on Saturdays from 11 a.m.–3 p.m. with a limited number of dogs. Adoption events are held outdoors with volunteers wearing masks. For information, visit aarfcolorado.com, call 761-5320 or email aarfcolorado@gmail.com.