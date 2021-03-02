Adoptable Animal Rescue Force
719-761-5320
Note: The Adoptable Animal Rescue Force’s weekly adoption events at PetSmart, 2965 New Center Point in Colorado Springs, have resumed on Saturdays from 11 a.m.–3 p.m. with a limited number of dogs. Adoption events are held outdoors with volunteers wearing masks. For information, visit aarfcolorado.com, call 761-5320 or email aarfcolorado@gmail.com.
• This beautiful Akita is Codak. He’s a year old and still full of puppy playfulness. He was relinquished by his family due to squabbles with the other dogs already in the house. Akitas tend to be strong willed and very loyal dogs, and Codak would do well with someone acquainted with the breed. He’s a fun loving guy, and he’d love to meet you and become part of your family.