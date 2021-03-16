Adoptable Animal Rescue Force
719-761-5320
Note: The Adoptable Animal Rescue Force’s weekly adoption events at PetSmart, 2965 New Center Point in Colorado Springs, have resumed on Saturdays from 11 a.m.–3 p.m. with a limited number of dogs. Adoption events are held outdoors with volunteers wearing masks. For information, visit aarfcolorado.com, call 761-5320 or email aarfcolorado@gmail.com.
• Ziggy is a sweet little guy who was left in a shelter in New Mexico. He’s a senior guy (8 years old) and such a cuddle bug! A vision test shows he is blind in one eye and has limited vision in the other. We have had complete bloodwork done on him, which shows kidney disease. He will need special dog food to keep that in check. He isn’t an active dog but he can walk around and can track on a leash. He is looking for his forever home with a forever lap and forever love. No dog should spend his senior years without a person to call his own. If you have a heart for older dogs who have so much love to give, contact us about Ziggy.