Note: The Adoptable Animal Rescue Force’s weekly adoption events at PetSmart, 2965 New Center Point in Colorado Springs, have resumed on Saturdays from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. with a limited number of dogs. Adoption events are held outdoors with volunteers wearing masks. For information, visit aarfcolorado.com, call 761-5320 or email aarfcolorado@gmail.com.
• Otis is a large and lively boy, probably a Pointer mix. At a year old, he’s got lots of puppy energy! He loves kids and gets along well with other dogs. Otis especially loves fetch, tug of war and playing in the water. He’s affectionate, smart and eager to please. He’ll make a great addition to your active family! You’ll fall in love with this guy!