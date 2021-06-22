Adoptable Animal Rescue Force, aarfcolorado.com, 761-5320
Note: The Adoptable Animal Rescue Force’s weekly adoption events at PetSmart, 2965 New Center Point in Colorado Springs, have resumed on Saturdays from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. with a limited number of dogs. Adoption events are held outdoors with volunteers wearing masks. For information, visit aarfcolorado.com, call 761-5320 or email aarfcolorado@gmail.com.
• This happy little girl is Katydid, Katy for short. She flew in from Texas on a Dog is My Copilot plane, and she’s happy to be here! Katy is about 2 years old, probably a beagle mix, but without the barking and high-strung tendencies. She’s sweet and mellow, good with kids and other dogs.