Note: The Adoptable Animal Rescue Force’s weekly adoption events at PetSmart, 2965 New Center Point in Colorado Springs, have resumed on Saturdays from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. with a limited number of dogs. Adoption events are held outdoors with volunteers wearing masks. For information, visit aarfcolorado.com, call 761-5320 or email aarfcolorado@gmail.com.
• Oliver is a chihuahua mix, probably with corgi or dachshund and about 2 years old. He’s wonderful with other dogs, but is hand-shy and probably was abused at some time in his life. He’s starting to trust people now and he’s becoming a lover boy. He was a stray, and will scoot out open doors and dig out under fences so his new family needs to keep a close eye on open doors! He’s a sweet boy and would love to come home with you.