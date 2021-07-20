Adoptable Animal Rescue Force, aarfcolorado.com, 761-5320
Note: The Adoptable Animal Rescue Force’s weekly adoption events at PetSmart, 2965 New Center Point in Colorado Springs, have resumed on Saturdays from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. with a limited number of dogs. Adoption events are held outdoors with volunteers wearing masks. For information, visit aarfcolorado.com, call 761-5320 or email aarfcolorado@gmail.com.
• This is Blackjack, a black lab mix FULL of energy! He’s less than a year old and just loves to play and run. He’s full of love and will be a great friend for your outdoorsy lifestyle. He’ll need some leash training to direct that energy! Call us to meet this special guy.