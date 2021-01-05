Adoptable Animal Rescue Force
Note: The Adoptable Animal Rescue Force’s weekly adoption events at PetSmart, 2965 New Center Point in Colorado Springs, have resumed on Saturdays from 11 a.m.–3 p.m. with a limited number of dogs. Adoption events are held outdoors with volunteers wearing masks. For information, visit aarfcolorado.com, call 761-5320 or email aarfcolorado@gmail.com.
• Ginger is a 1- or 2-year-old husky. She’s a stray with a sweet and calm temperament. She loves to run and play. And like most huskies, she can be vocal.