Note: The Adoptable Animal Rescue Force’s weekly adoption events at PetSmart, 2965 New Center Point in Colorado Springs, have resumed from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. on Saturdays, with a limited number of dogs. Adoption events are held outdoors with volunteers wearing masks. For information, visit aarfcolorado.com, call 761-5320 or email aarfcolorado@gmail.com.
This pretty little girl is nicknamed Bug, short for June Bug. She’s a fun and affectionate young girl, probably about 9 months old. She’s playful and energetic, gets along great with other dogs. She’s a really nice girl looking for a new home.
