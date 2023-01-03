Adoptable Animal Rescue Force, aarfcolorado.com, 719-761-5320
Note: The Adoptable Animal Rescue Force’s weekly adoption events at PetSmart, 2965 New Center Point in Colorado Springs, are Saturdays from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. with a limited number of dogs. For information, visit aarfcolorado.com, call 761-5320 or email aarfcolorado@gmail.com.
Davey Jones is a super friendly 30-pound, 3-year-old male Corgi/Shepherd mix looking for a Happy New Year with you.
Low to the ground and always looking for love, Davey Jones has all is shots and has been neutered and chipped as well.
Call AARF volunteer Dottie at 719-748-9091 to arrange a meet and greet with Davey Jones or for more information.