Adoptable Animal Rescue Force
719-761-5320
Note: The Adoptable Animal Rescue Force’s weekly adoption events at PetSmart, 2965 New Center Point in Colorado Springs, have resumed on Saturdays from 11 a.m.–3 p.m. with a limited number of dogs. Adoption events are held outdoors with volunteers wearing masks. For information, visit aarfcolorado.com, call 761-5320 or email aarfcolorado@gmail.com.
• This beautiful Pittie mix is Chico. He’s a lovable, goofy boy who loves to play! He’s used to children and grew up with another dog. His owners relinquished him because their living situation changed and they could no longer keep him. Chico doesn’t hold any grudges, though; he’s ready to have fun in his new home!