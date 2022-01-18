Adoptable Animal Rescue Force, aarfcolorado.com, 761-5320
Note: The Adoptable Animal Rescue Force’s weekly adoption events at PetSmart, 2965 New Center Point in Colorado Springs, have resumed from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. on Saturdays, with a limited number of dogs. Adoption events are held outdoors with volunteers wearing masks. For information, visit aarfcolorado.com, call 761-5320 or email aarfcolorado@gmail.com.
This gorgeous Border Collie mix is Jasper. He’s 3 years old and very playful and energetic! He’s looking for a busy family with lots of room or who wants a running buddy. He gets bored easily and can be a chewer when left alone. He’d love to be a ranch or farm dog and be busy during the day and resting by your feet at night.
