Note: The Adoptable Animal Rescue Force’s weekly adoption events at PetSmart, 2965 New Center Point in Colorado Springs, have resumed from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. on Saturdays, with a limited number of dogs. Adoption events are held outdoors with volunteers wearing masks. For information, visit aarfcolorado.com, call 761-5320 or email aarfcolorado@gmail.com.
Sam is about 6 years old. He’s a boxer in his beautiful face, an Australian shepherd in his stubby tail, and lots of heart in between. He was surrendered by his family to the Pueblo shelter and returned to us via his microchip. Reports say he was an escape artist, which was why he was surrendered, but we think there’s more to the story. He craves attention and has a gentle soul. He appears to have some arthritis in his hips and would be comfortable with an older, maybe retired person or family where he would get moderate exercise, lots of love and a warm place to sleep.