Adoptable Animal Rescue Force
719-761-5320
Note: The Adoptable Animal Rescue Force’s weekly adoption events at PetSmart, 2965 New Center Point in Colorado Springs, have resumed on Saturdays from 11 a.m.–3 p.m. with a limited number of dogs. Adoption events are held outdoors with volunteers wearing masks. For information, visit aarfcolorado.com, call 761-5320 or email aarfcolorado@gmail.com.
• Sweet Baja wants her own yard to play in. She’s a sweet young girl who loves to play and will remind you why pitties were bred to be nanny dogs! She likes other dogs and would do well if kids in the home are older. She’s exuberant and can be a little too much for younger children. She’s a lovable girl who just wants a family to love.