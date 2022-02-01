Teller County Regional Animal Shelter, tcrascolorado.org, 719-686-7707
Note: Call for an appointment before coming to TCRAS. Visitors who are not fully vaccinated are asked to wear a mask at the shelter.
• Hi. My name is Wally. I am a young boy (just turned 2!) with lots of love to give. I walk well on a leash, but will need someone to continue my training. I get along with others and am neutered. I will need a secure fence because after all, I am a hound mix. If you are interested in meeting me, please call the shelter at 719-686-7707 to make an appointment. I’ll be waiting. Adoption fee is $150.
• And hello, I’m Bryn! Let me tell you a little about myself. Like my friend Wally you just “met” above, I’m 2 years old and am neutered. I’m a little shy and very easy going. I tend to be quiet, but I will try to talk softly to you when I’m trying to get your attention. Once I know you’re safe, I love to cuddle up next to you and just purr the day away. I love boxes and things to hide in that make me feel cozy and comfortable. If you are thinking a shy guy like me will complete your home, please give my people a call at 719-686 7707 to set up an appointment to meet me! Adoption fee is $75.