Adoptable Animal Rescue Force
719-761-5320
Note: The Adoptable Animal Rescue Force’s weekly adoption events at PetSmart, 2965 New Center Point in Colorado Springs, have resumed on Saturdays from 11 a.m.–3 p.m. with a limited number of dogs. Adoption events are held outdoors with volunteers wearing masks. For information, visit aarfcolorado.com, call 761-5320 or email aarfcolorado@gmail.com.
• Lightning is a small (about 35 pounds), 18-month-old Husky/shepherd mix. He’s loving, playful and loves to run! He would make a wonderful running and hiking buddy! He’s good with other dogs and kids and he doesn’t chase cats. He’d love to go home with your family.