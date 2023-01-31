Adoptable Animal Rescue Force, aarfcolorado.com, 719-761-5320

Note: The Adoptable Animal Rescue Force’s weekly adoption events at PetSmart, 2965 New Center Point in Colorado Springs, are Saturdays from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. with a limited number of dogs. For information, visit aarfcolorado.com, call 761-5320 or email aarfcolorado@gmail.com.

You may recognize sweet Pepper Ann, a loveable, 6-year-old female cattle dog who was also a featured pet back in December. Somehow she’s still available! Pepper Ann is spayed and up to date on all her shots. Her last people gave her a few to many treats and not enough exercise, so Pepper Ann is in the process of losing a few pounds.

Pepper Ann is ready to go home with you and will give you all her love. She loves to offer hugs and kisses to everyone around her!

Please call AARF volunteer Dottie at 719-748-9091 to arrange a meet and greet with sweet Pepper Ann.