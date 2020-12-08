Adoptable Animal Rescue Force
Note: The Adoptable Animal Rescue Force’s weekly adoption events at PetSmart, 2965 New Center Point in Colorado Springs, have resumed on Saturdays from 11 a.m.–3 p.m. with a limited number of dogs. Adoption events are held outdoors with volunteers wearing masks and social distancing. For more information, visit aarfcolorado.com, call 761-5320 or email aarfcolorado@gmail.com.
• Lucy is a beautiful black lab who is about 2 years old. She’s sweet, friendly and very people-oriented. She lives to play and enjoys everyone but cats. If you have an active, cat-free home, check out Lucy!