Note: The Adoptable Animal Rescue Force’s weekly adoption events at PetSmart, 2965 New Center Point in Colorado Springs, have resumed from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. on Saturdays, with a limited number of dogs. Adoption events are held outdoors with volunteers wearing masks. For information, visit aarfcolorado.com, call 761-5320 or email aarfcolorado@gmail.com.
Kenai is a Rottweiler mix who LOVES to play with toys. He was a stray at Fort Carson, and is very social. He’s a gentle and affectionate boy about 1 1/2 years old and weighs about 75 pounds. He’s a big boy with lots of love to give. Please give him a home for Christmas!