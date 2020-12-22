Adoptable Animal Rescue Force
719-761-5320
Note: The Adoptable Animal Rescue Force’s weekly adoption events at PetSmart, 2965 New Center Point in Colorado Springs, have resumed on Saturdays from 11 a.m.–3 p.m. with a limited number of dogs. Adoption events are held outdoors with volunteers wearing masks. For information, visit aarfcolorado.com, call 761-5320 or email aarfcolorado@gmail.com.
• This little girl is Baja, and she hasn’t had much of a break. Her original family let her down and her adoptive family couldn’t keep her. She’s looking for a family that will give her the love she deserves! She has lots of love to give. She’s a sweet girl about a year old and wants a home. Are you her forever family? Baja would love to meet you!