Note: The Adoptable Animal Rescue Force’s weekly adoption events at PetSmart, 2965 New Center Point in Colorado Springs, have resumed from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. on Saturdays, with a limited number of dogs. Adoption events are held outdoors with volunteers wearing masks. For information, visit aarfcolorado.com, call 761-5320 or email aarfcolorado@gmail.com.
This is Bambi, a 1-year-old Pittie mix — possibly part Lab. She was surrendered due to allergies in her family. She’s only about a year old and very sweet! She’s playful and affectionate, though a little shy at first. Bambi is definitely a special girl, looking for a special home with room to run and a family to love.