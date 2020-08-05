Adoptable Animal Rescue Force
719-761-5320
Note: The Adoptable Animal Rescue Force’s weekly adoption events at PetSmart, 2965 New Center Point in Colorado Springs, have resumed on Saturdays from 11 a.m.– 3 p.m.with a limited number of dogs. The adoption events are held outdoors with AARF volunteers wearing masks and social distancing. For more information, visit aarfcolorado.com, call 761-5320 or email aarfcolorado@gmail.com.
Sabrina is a 2-year-old Husky who’s looking for a home where she can be active. She loves to run and is described as an escape artist. She has a lot of love to give and would make for a wonderful running and hiking buddy.