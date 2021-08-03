Adoptable Animal Rescue Force, aarfcolorado.com, 761-5320
Note: The Adoptable Animal Rescue Force’s weekly adoption events at PetSmart, 2965 New Center Point in Colorado Springs, have resumed on Saturdays from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. with a limited number of dogs. Adoption events are held outdoors with volunteers wearing masks. For information, visit aarfcolorado.com, call 761-5320 or email aarfcolorado@gmail.com.
• Morty is a Blue Heeler who is about 4 years old. He’s very affectionate and has been good around the other dogs at the kennel. He’s a perfect size, about 35 pounds and like most heelers, alert, smart and looking for a job to keep him busy. He’d love an active family to keep him stimulated and busy! He’s a very sweet guy.