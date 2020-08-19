Adoptable Animal Rescue Force
719-761-5320
Note: The Adoptable Animal Rescue Force’s weekly adoption events at PetSmart, 2965 New Center Point in Colorado Springs, have resumed on Saturdays from 11 a.m.– 3 p.m.with a limited number of dogs. The adoption events are held outdoors with AARF volunteers wearing masks and social distancing. For more information, visit aarfcolorado.com, call 761-5320 or email aarfcolorado@gmail.com.
Daniel is a 1-1/2-year-old pittie mix. He is the happiest, goofiest dog we’ve had in a long time! Forget anything you may have heard about the breed: Daniel will remind you that they were bred to be nanny dogs. He loves kids and most other dogs and enjoys rolling in the grass and playing in the water. He has a smile that will melt your heart!