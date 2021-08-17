Adoptable Animal Rescue Force, aarfcolorado.com, 761-5320
Note: The Adoptable Animal Rescue Force’s weekly adoption events at PetSmart, 2965 New Center Point in Colorado Springs, have resumed on Saturdays from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. with a limited number of dogs. Adoption events are held outdoors with volunteers wearing masks. For information, visit aarfcolorado.com, call 761-5320 or email aarfcolorado@gmail.com.
• This smile belongs to Nessie, a 1- to 2-year-old Pittie who is playful, affectionate and eager to please. She loves to play ball and run and loves being the center of attention. She has done well with the other dogs at the kennel, and we think she’ll do well with kids. She’s a really sweet dog!