Adoptable Animal Rescue Force
719-761-5320
Note: The Adoptable Animal Rescue Force’s weekly adoption events at PetSmart, 2965 New Center Point in Colorado Springs, have resumed on Saturdays from 11 a.m.–3 p.m. with a limited number of dogs. Adoption events are held outdoors with volunteers wearing masks. For information, visit aarfcolorado.com, call 761-5320 or email aarfcolorado@gmail.com.
• This beautiful guy is Gunner. He’s a shepherd mix relinquished by his family who could no longer keep him. He’s a gentle soul who’s about 3 years old. He grew up in rural Colorado with lots of farm animals around as well as small children. He’s about 45 pounds and would be a great addition to your family.