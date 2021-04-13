Adoptable Animal Rescue Force
719-761-5320
Note: The Adoptable Animal Rescue Force’s weekly adoption events at PetSmart, 2965 New Center Point in Colorado Springs, have resumed on Saturdays from 11 a.m.–3 p.m. with a limited number of dogs. Adoption events are held outdoors with volunteers wearing masks. For information, visit aarfcolorado.com, call 761-5320 or email aarfcolorado@gmail.com.
• Looking for a big, friendly, playful dog? I’m your guy. Charlie’s my name and I’m between 4 and 5 years old. I had a great family who loved me a lot, but when the little ones had their friends over to play, I just didn’t know what to do. They call it being overstimulated. They want me to have a home with older kids, lots of attention and lots of exercise. I’m a mastiff and/or Black Mouth Cur and maybe Boxer. I’m not good at genealogy.