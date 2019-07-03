In a career trajectory from counseling to controlling bats in Kuwait for the U.S. Department of Defense, Gerrod Walker has transferred his bat skills to Teller County.
“Bats are very important creatures and it makes no sense to kill them,” said the founder of When Nature Calls Pest Control.
While the flying creatures weigh only about an ounce they can cause all kinds of trouble when they penetrate a structure. On the other hand, the world needs bats. “Bats are tremendously beneficial for agriculture,” he said. “They eat an enormous amount of crop-destroying insects and contribute to mosquito control.”
In a chat about the business, Walker opens up the world of bats. He knows them backwards and forwards, including the fact that the babies nurse while flying with their mothers.
“The way to do bat management the right way is to ignore where the bats are coming in,” he said.
The right way is to outthink the bat. “Find out where they’re not coming in and seal every single spot where they are not coming in — 18 inches and higher,” he said. “Where the bats are actively coming in or out we put in a one-way device — usually cone or netting. At that point we’ve sealed everything around that structure so the bats have no choice but to vacate.”
Walker teaches a course on pest control and has helped develop up-to-date courses on the subject of bat management.
In 2006 bats started contracting white-nose syndrome, a fungus that develops while bats are hibernating in caves. “The disease wiped out millions of bats,” he said. “It started on the East Coast, swept across the country. But we haven’t seen it yet in Colorado.”
In the last several years, Bat Conservation International and National Wildlife Control Operators Association have developed standards for the protection of bats that, in turn, protect humans.
Walker has only been bitten once, on the lower part of his hand. Bat bites, he explained, are difficult to detect as they usually don’t leave a mark.
“So the Center for Disease Control and Teller County Public Health recommend that, when bats are found, particularly it the bedroom, or where a child is sleeping, they test the bat,” Walker said.
The month of August is bat month, a time of year when the mammals start looking for places to hang out.
If homeowners find a bat in the house, don’t shoo it toward the door. “The idea is to contain that bat and have it tested,” he said. “We recommend that you do the physical removal yourself but don’t grab the bat with your hand.”
Walker uses a clear re-sealable small container. “We want people to understand the importance of testing bats when they get inside a structure as opposed to letting that bat out,” he said.