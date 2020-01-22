One of about 60 school-based clinics in Colorado, the Cripple Creek/Victor Mountain Health Center is a resource for students and their siblings in the RE-1 School District.
Part of Penrose-St. Francis Centura Health, the clinic is an addition to the primary care clinic. Both are located in Cresson Elementary School in Cripple Creek.
The school-based clinic has been open since 2009 but Penrose-St. Francis took over management in July 2018. Laureen Murray, RN, who has been with the clinic since the beginning, coordinates the system between the clinic and Penrose-St. Francis.
The sole provider for both clinics is Alessandra Bullis, family nurse practitioner with Penrose-St. Francis. Because she practices in Colorado, Bullis is qualified to prescribe medications and write prescriptions without requiring a doctor’s oversight and orders. “Not every state allows that,” she said.
Bullis’s autonomy, to a certain degree, is part of the attraction that goes to the heart of the small town in the mountains. “It’s a tight-knit community up here when it comes to the health-care system,” Burris said. “We try to focus holistically on the kids.”
As a result, the clinic has a concussion management program that includes NFL-approved impact testing. “We perform a baseline test on every student-athlete and, if they do get a concussion, we do a post-test to see where the cognitive functioning is,” Murray said.
If the tests reveal an impact, based on the medical symptoms, the student may be advised to give up the sport, Murray said. “There is a graduated protocol we follow based on the Colorado Department of Education guidelines. We see a lot of concussions.”
The program also includes instruction by a Penrose-St. Francis neuropsychologist who comes to the school to help the students identify symptoms.
“And the kids understand the importance of telling the truth — they know the reality of how important it is to recognize the signs and receive the proper treatment,” Murray said. “Ally (Bullis) has taken that program to the top; we work together to make sure our students are getting the care that they need.”
The programs link various aspects of a child’s development. For instance, to address behavioral health, Doug Randolph, LPC, provides individual and family counseling. In addition, Randolph teaches a class on social/emotional learning at Cresson for students from first-grade through fifth.
“The class teaches the kids how to communicate and what to do when they have conflict or anger,” Murray said. “They learn how to talk about those feelings instead of bottling them up and then blowing up in class.”
To enhance the classroom instruction, the school reserves five minutes every morning at Cresson for mindfulness training. “They teach biofeedback to the kids: how to be aware of their surroundings, to focus on something other than their anger,” Murray said, adding that each classroom has a mindfulness area for “time outs” for students.
The center distributes health questionnaires on iPads for kids 10 and up. “The questions have to do with sexual health, substance abuse, depression, anxiety or tobacco use,” Bullis said.
The answers are confidential but the information can signal problems and a subsequent private talk with Bullis. “It helps me identify crucial behaviors that can really lead to problems,” she said.
Among problems Bullis and Murray are seeing are tobacco use and vaping. In the effort to educate students on the health risks of smoking, Murray is conducting a class this month funded by the American Lung Association. Participation is voluntary. “I address the issues with them which can then be the basis for a talk with Ally,” Murray said.
Murray credits Bullis for the comprehensive services for both students and people in the community, through the school-based clinic as well as the Primary Care Clinic, which is open to everybody. “I think Ally (Bullis) has been a change agent for the clinic,” Murray said. “Honestly, we’re a leader in a lot of different areas.”
For information or to make an appointment at either clinic, call 719-776-4310. To contact Murray at the school-based clinic, call 719-689-9230, ext. 2393.