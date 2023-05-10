With only two weeks left in the regular track season, the Woodland Park track team is looking to qualify more athletes for state and continue to set school and personal records.

Coach Jeremy Grier attributes the team’s successful season to its nine captains, who Grier describes as peer coaches.

The nine captains are seniors Dan Summeril, Emma Graber, Hailey Elliott, Ella Hage and Lorna Stone; juniors Sam Godwin, Ian Waltermire and Dawson Tisdall and sophomore Cole Bodie.

“These athletes have gone above and beyond to help create a winning culture emphasizing respect, selfless service, commitment, the relentless pursuit of excellence, and support for one and all,” Grier said. “The coaching staff wants to publicly thank these nine athletes for their outstanding performance and leadership on and off the track.”

The Panthers will travel to Colorado Springs on May 12 for the TriPeaks League Meet at Grace Center for Athletics.

Woodland Park baseball earns split against Florence

The Panthers baseball team split a doubleheader at Florence on May 2, losing the opener 5-3 and winning the nightcap 7-1.

Griffin King led the offense with three hits, including a triple, and was joined by Tanner McAfee and Ian Newsham, who had two hits each. As a team, Woodland park collected ten hits and 15 walks, causing chaos on the bases and stealing nine bases, led by Sam Marquez with three steals.

Link McAfee threw three innings in game one on 58 pitches, striking out 7, while Tanner Bryden was impressive in Game 2, throwing four shutout innings on 53 pitches and striking out 10 Huskies.

Woodland Park was swept by Salida in a doubleheader on May 4.

The Panthers will face Harrison at home on May 12, starting at 4 p.m. The next day, they will travel to Manitou Springs for a twinbill that begins at 11:00 a.m.