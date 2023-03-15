The 24th Annual Pearl’s Follies, a fundraiser to benefit the Old Homestead House Museum, was held at the Cripple Creek Elks Club March 4, benefitting America’s very first brothel museum.

Over, $7,500 was raised.

Named for Madame Pearl DeVere, “Pearl’s Follies” provides an evening of entertainment, food, and silent auction in support of a worthy cause to raise money for the museum’s ongoing historic preservation efforts.

This year’s “Follies” was dedicated “in loving memory” to founder and mentor Lodi Hern, whose idea started the festivities 24 years ago, along with longtime tour guide Hannah Williams and founding member and tour guide Jane Phillips.

This historic house continues to host visitors, giving insight into the lives of the ladies known as“ soiled doves” during the late 1800’s, all due to the generosity and dedication of donors and volunteers.

The 2023 Follies event included entertainment beginning with the piano talents of Annie Durham, who provided lovely background music during the cocktail hour, with hors d’oeuvres prepared and served by Cripple Creek — Victor High School Culinary Class students. Dinner was provided by the Miramont Castle Museum.

Performing entertaining magic tricks, Magician Marty Wayne and the talented Lays Family performed popular songs with their signature harmonies. Rodeo Road Apples provided dance music for the remainder of the evening.

During the event, a silent auction featuring donations from local establishments was held, with patrons vying for gift certificates, designer jewelry, antiques, collectables and many, more items.

A few select auction items “ginned up” a congenial competitive spirit between the estimated 120-plus attendees — all for a good cause.

Event sponsors for 2023 included: The Mercantile, Bronco Billy’s Casino, Black Hills Energy and Century Casinos. Individual auction sponsors included: Colorado Mountain Man Survival, Hall Ranch, Clover Custom Crafts, the Fear, Crawford and Bumgarner Family, Caitlyn Morissette, Cody Schwab, Steve and Karen Zoellner, Malissa Gish, Tony Baca, Bridgette o’Hara, Big R Stores, Gold Country Realty, Cripple Creek Liquor, Century Casino, The Creek, Brian and Lisa Wheatcraft, and Creations Everlasting.