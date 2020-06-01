Pearl DeVere Day will return to Cripple Creek on July 25.
A fundraiser for the Old Homestead Museum, former home of "lady of the night" Pearl DeVere, the unique event features bed races with teams of three — two “Johns” and one “Pearl.”
According to the rules, Pearl will ride on the bed with one John, while the other pushes the bed. At the turnaround point, the Johns switch roles and return to the start/finish line.
The entry fee is $30 per team.
For additional information, contact Charlotte Bumgarner at 719-689-2485 or cb4mile@hughes.net.