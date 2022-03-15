WOODLAND PARK • A boy seeking to become a newspaper carrier while learning the meaning of responsibility is the focus of an upcoming community play.
“Henry and Ramona” is scheduled for a 2:30 p.m. matinee performance and a 6 p.m. evening performance on Saturday, April 2 at Ute Pass Cultural Center. Staged by Peak Theater Troupe, an offshoot of Teller County homeschool group Peak Christian Co-op, the play is free.
Set in the 1950s, the comedy captures the everyday trials and triumphs of childhood.
“Henry and Ramona” is based on author Beverly Cleary’s beloved Newbery Medal-winning “Ramona” and “Henry” series of children’s novels. The story focuses on Henry Huggins, 10, who believes having a job delivering newspapers proves he’s grown up. However, Henry must first prove to his parents and the newspaper’s district manager he can handle the responsibility.
It’s a difficult situation, as Henry’s dog, Risby, and neighborhood pest, Ramona Quimby, are always giving him trouble. Henry’s friendship with his best friend, Beezus (Ramona’s sister), also is challenged as he learns about friendship along the way.
When the boys form a clubhouse restricting girls, Henry’s friendship with Beezus is tested and the girls wreak their hilarious revenge. Henry’s most memorable adventures include riding to the dump in a bathtub and getting his first bike. Along the way, with Ramona’s help, he learns some things about friendship, maturity and life.
Intended for a middle-school age audience, the play was written by director, actress and child advocate Cynthia McGean, and produced and used with permission by The Dramatic Publishing Co. Shelley Newton and Shauna Allison are directing the play. Both have directed homeschool plays in Woodland Park in the past, including “Our Town” and “Little Women.”
The play is the debut of the Peak Theater Troupe, Newton said.
“We have several Beverly Cleary fans in our co-op and the kids were excited to bring her beloved characters to life on the stage for our community,” she said. “Our goal is to provide quality theater experiences for students in an encouraging atmosphere and learning environment.”
The cast consists of one adult and 29 kids ages 4-17, three stagehands ages 10-17, two directors and one stage manager. Lead actors are Nathan Newton, Elliana Newton, Ayla Calzadilla, Jody Goossen, Miranda Goossen, Arion Calzadilla and Clarice McCune.
Notably, the Pikes Peak Courier, will also make its acting debut in “Henry and Ramona.” Because of the play’s theme, newspapers figure heavily in the production.
“We have several paperboys in the play riding on bikes and carrying newspapers in their newspaper bags,” Newton said. “We plan to use old Pikes Peak Courier front pages wrapped around old paper towel rolls. This makes it light for our paperboys to use and ‘throw’ during the play.”
Cleary wrote more than 30 published books with her Henry Huggins series running from 1950-1964, and books about Ramona Quimby running from 1955-1999.
In addition to her series involving the inhabitants of Klickitat Street, she is also know for the adventures of “Ralph — The Mouse on a Motorcycle.” Cleary died on March 25, 2021 at age 104.
“My own children love and collect her books, and were saddened to hear of Cleary’s passing. We thought this play would be a fitting, if small way to honor her work and contributions to children’s literature. We hope the community will enjoy the family friendly message and humorous antics of Henry, Ramona, Beezus and the Klickitat Street community,” Newton said.