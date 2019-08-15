Woodland Park-based Peak Swim Team will hold tryouts for its 2019-2020 season on Tuesday, Aug. 27 and Wednesday, Aug. 28 from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Woodland Aquatic Center.
The year-round, age-group, competitive swim team is in its second season. The average age of the swimmers is 9-13.
“We had a great first year and are gearing up for our second year and tryouts,” said Gwynne Dawdy Pekron, team founder, chair and executive director. “The improvement last season from Day 1 to the last meet was just shocking. The times were just so much faster.”
The head coach is Rusty Bernstein, who is also the head coach of the Woodland Park High School girls’ team — a program that began just last year.
Kelly Havens is in her first season as assistant coach. A WPHS graduate, Havens swam for Manitou Springs because Woodland Park did not have a team when she was a student.
The nonprofit club emphasizes proper technique and competition readiness and is committed to improving swimmers through swim-specific physical conditioning, sport psychology, and health/nutritional education. Meets are typically at the Air Force Academy, Cheyenne Mountain High School and the Olympic Training Center.
Practices begin Sept. 3. For more information, visit peakswimteam.com