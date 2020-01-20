The Peak Swim Team, based out of the Woodland Aquatic Center, is having a successful season.
Beginning in late November, Levi Kruper-Peck became the first Peak swimmer to qualify for the Silver State Championships this season. He qualified in the boys 11-12 500 yard freestyle. He has since qualified for Silver State in seven more events.
Other highlights from the Air Force Invite over Thanksgiving weekend include Kensley Pekron and Kruper-Peck taking 14th and 15th, respectively, out of 150 swimmers in a 50 breaststroke event.
In the Cheyenne Mountain High Point Invitational in December, Pekron placed between 2nd and 4th in all eight of her events.
Other Peak Swim Team top six award winners at High Point were Kruper-Peck, Asher Whisant, Nolan Turner, Jerzy Leidy and Charles Davis.
At the Santa Sprints in Pueblo in January, seven Peak swimmers earned top five in their events among 200 swimmers; Kruper-Peck, Pekron, Davis, Layne Hoffstatter, Kaiden Kenyon, Caiden Haag, Rylan Haag and Peter Daniels.
There are two more meets before the Silver State and Zone 5 Short-Course Championships in March. A long course — 50-meter pool — begins in April and ends in July.
“Peak swimmers are improving tremendously, and their hard work is certainly paying off,” said Gwynne Dawdy Pekron, Peak Swim Team’s executive director and founder.
“Peak Swim Team truly appreciates those community members who recognize the value and importance of this sport and our team and what it can do for our kids’ confidence, health, levels of responsibility and lessons of commitment. Not all of the swimmers compete in meets, yet, but they are all improving, and for those who do compete, it’s amazing to see how they are shaving times and are becoming recognized in our region as a competitive, respectable team.”
Peak Swim Team also welcomes new members. For information, visit TeamUnify.com/copst.