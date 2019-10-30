Woodland Park-based Peak Swim Team is starting the season strong.
The U-12 group competed in the recent Colorado Springs Swim Team meet, which had over 200 swimmers representing 14 teams. Peak Swim Team’s Levi Kruper-Peck earned first place in 100 breaststroke. Teammates Caiden Haag and Kensley Pekron placed in the top five of their age group in at least one of their events. Also, Nolan Turner and Jerzy Leidy placed in the top eight for their age groups for Peak Swim Team.
All of these swimmers are 6th graders at Woodland Park Middle School.
Peak Swim Team is in its second year and has seen great improvement among its members. Not only are its swimmers earning top placements in their events, others kids who started club swimming last fall are competing with swimming techniques and racing concepts. The list includes Tristan Tisdall (5th grade, Columbine), Kaitlin Dill (6th grade, homeschool), Olivia Daniels (7th, homeschool), Leah Strawmatt (8th grade, WPMS), Peter Daniels (9th grade, homeschool) and Charles Davis (10th grade, Woodland Park High School).
They have grown to be solid and confident competitors, now swimming on Peak’s upper-level teams.
Kids age 5 through high school can join the team at any time. Visit teamunify.com/copst for more information.