A Woodland Park success story, Jayson Baker, 33, has led Peak Internet from a small company serving mainly locals to one that is recognized nationally. Baker’s company has grown so fast that he recently hired Kathryn Perry to serve as the chief executive officer.
“That frees me up to be more of the visionary, to look toward the future and plan where we’re going to go,” said Baker at the time, adding that he would serve as the company president.
Last month, the two announced that Peak Internet had purchased a new corporate complex at 740 W. U.S. Highway 24 in Woodland Park that includes the 1.2 acre parking lot behind, and the one-story building at 540 Manor Court.
The buildings were formerly occupied by county offices but have sat vacant and derelict since these offices moved to the Tamarac Center several years ago. The sale was conducted as a sealed bid, with Peak Internet announced as the winner, selected by the State Land Board after their quarterly meeting.
According to a press release from the company, Peak Internet was chosen chiefly on its commitment to return the properties to the county tax rolls and begin improvements, which will bring a fresh, modern look to outdated and neglected buildings.
Park State Bank & Trust provided the pre-approved financing for the purchase. Each building is approximately 6,000 square feet and will serve Peak’s needs far into the future for both office and warehouse space, the release states. Both will be completely gutted and remodeled, inside and out, in a phased project to begin in 2019.
Attached is a preliminary conceptual rendering, designed by LGA Studios of Colorado Springs, of the highway facing building after remodel.
Baker founded the company in 2002 that now serves more than 3,500 customers throughout Teller and El Paso counties and some in Denver. With 41 towers in Teller County, Peak Internet intends to expand service to 95 percent of the county.
“The LTE doesn’t require line-of-sight connection,” Baker said in September. “We’re now deploying the same connection that’s on your phone.”
A $3 million company, Peak Internet has 26 employees who receive full benefits along with an annual salary. Clients include residents, the city of Woodland Park, the school district, El Paso/Teller 911 Authority and a number of national brand franchises.
In the past four years, Peak Internet has received outstanding recognition, among them, Colorado Companies to Watch 2014, Gen XYZ: Colorado’s 25 Most Influential Young Professionals 2015, Colorado Springs Business Journal: Fastest Growing Colorado Springs Company 2016, Best Internet Provider in the 2018 Best of Teller magazine and, most recently, was named to the INC 5000 list of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies in August of 2018.
The company focuses on providing ultra-high-speed broadband Internet to residences, small businesses, enterprises and government clients. According to the release, Peak Internet owns 100 percent of its network, without piggybacking on government or other companies’ infrastructure, and has focused its recent efforts on expanding high-speed Internet service into rural areas under-served by other internet service providers.