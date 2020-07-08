Peak Internet has completed Phase One of its fiberMAX Fiber Optic Network build-out in Cripple Creek.
The Woodland Park-based company now offers internet-connection speeds up to 1000Mbps (1Gbps), stated a news release.
The additional territory is the result of the acquisition of a conduit extending more than 30 miles from Woodland Park to Cripple Creek and Victor.
“This conduit will be used in the coming months to continue that expansion further throughout Cripple Creek, into Victor and other parts of Teller County,” said Jayson Baker, president and founder of Peak Internet.
According to the release, Peak Internet has nearly 50 microwave tower sites throughout Teller County.