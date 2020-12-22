Peace on Earth.

The holiday season is an annual allowance for personal and spiritual reflection and celebration. A time for happiness, hope, and the sharing gifts.
Love and care are always — or should be — two of the most welcome and treasured gifts to both give and receive. Love and care simplify the shopping experience by the elimination of any need for in-store or online shopping, and as an added bonus, don’t require any wrapping. Price is reasonable, ordering available all day — every day, and the products are delivered instantaneously. A miracle of simplicity our technologies cannot replicate. Take that, Amazon!
This holiday season is unfortunately tempered by the continued presence of a most unwelcome and disruptive guest. It appears that COVID-19 will be a damaging presence throughout the entirety of our holiday time and may not elect to leave until forced out by widespread application of an effective vaccine. We will be relieved to close the door on our disagreeable guest for the last time.
Until that time we hunker down with family and our very closest friends and enjoy the happiness the holiday season is attempting to gift to us during a most troubling time. Festive renditions of “Deck the Halls” and all of that, ‘tis the season after all.
You might be tempted to wish strangers a “Merry Christmas,” but a jovial, and well intentioned “Merry Christmas” may not necessarily be received with the good spirit intended. There is often something lost in the translation between the offering of the holiday greeting and the reception. I have learned to respect the cultural and religious boundaries that pertain to a safe and polite holiday exchange.
I am not sure I retain the same unbridled sense of holiday enthusiasm but my greetings are sincere and well intentioned. Something deeply instilled in my upbringing still causes an occasional and inadvertent “Merry Christmas” to escape but it is always with joyous intent and no design of offense. It’s “Happy Holidays” far more frequently than not for me now, and that’s OK. I don’t want to diminish the joy in others because of a social faux pas that breaches the etiquette of our modern world and is insensitive when considered within the multi-layered parameters demanded of social and cultural courtesies. I suspect this is a matter of choice and clearly understand that not everyone shares in this perspective.
I do retain a particular attraction to the idea of “Peace on Earth” and deeply hope that there is no offense or impropriety found with this sentiment of the holidays. We can share unabashedly, and without reservation in the holiday spirt of “Peace on Earth.” Of course, we can’t dismiss the likelihood that there are some that might harbor some resentment to the idea but they are certainly in a minority and deserve our compassion and help. That is, after all, the very essence of the holiday spirit.
This has been a year filled with a great deal of sadness and frustration as a result of COVID-19. Many of us have grown weary of the societal restrictions and the newly discovered depths of our isolation. Each and every day can skirt the boundaries of the emotionally overwhelming, but we keep on keeping on as best we can. We all continue to do what we can to help minimize the spread of this virus and share the belief that we will find our way back to normalcy. A normalcy that we are beginning to understand may be undefined and markedly unfamiliar. We shall see.
This year has also produced the heroics and sacrifice of our front line workers in the medical field and members of the general service community that go to work each day to greet us at counters, extend personal and professional courtesies and provide required assistance. They face risk by simply going to work, yet they continue to show up for us. We lack the wherewithal for adequate compensation but our gratitude should be clearly expressed.
This holiday season would be a wonderful time to embrace the idea of “Peace on Earth” and do what we can to help realize such a lofty global goal. It’s not unreachable. We can all contribute as best we can, and, as this year has taught us, we do our best together. We can reach higher.
That unwelcome guest will be leaving soon.
We will find our way to better days.
Happy Holidays.
Peace on Earth.
Fred Gustafson is a resident of Florissant.