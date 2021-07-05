Woodland Park resident Paula Levy has been named the 2021 winner of the “Extraordinary You Award,” a program of Clara MediSpa at Vanguard Aesthetics and Vanguard Skin Specialists.
“Paula was nominated for her service to Teller County through DayBreak, an Adult Day Program,” said Lisa Boness, team lead for the annual event.
With a unanimous vote by the team, Levy was honored for her commitment to caring for Alzheimer’s patients and people with dementia and other illnesses.
“For over 30 years, Paula has been working in Colorado Springs and Woodland Park in several capacities in the service of these patients and their families,” Boness said.
Levy founded the DayBreak program in Woodland Park in 2015. “When someone has dementia or Alzheimer’s, their loved ones are grieving every day. They grieve the loss of the person they knew and the memories they have of them,” Levy said. “While they are with us, we know them as who they are now. We accept them where they are.”
Levy expressed surprise when she learned about the award via email. “I was pretty skeptical as it had landed in my spam folder … but, something had caught my eye and kept my interest enough to read to the end and realize it was a real email and a real award,” she said. “I am extremely humbled to have been nominated, and then recognized as someone who was fortunate enough to have found her passion straight out of college and who has been blessed to do what she loves every day and gets to call it work!”
