WOODLAND PARK • Paula Levy has resigned as CEO of DayBreak, an Adult Day Program. Founder of the only program of its kind in Teller County, Levy initiated the service for clients with dementia and Alzheimer’s in a home-like setting in May 2015.
Today, DayBreak attracts clients from Teller, El Paso and Park counties.
Since opening DayBreak, Levy has beamed a spotlight on the organization with her involvement in the Golden Bridge Network, Pikes Peak Rotary, Teller Business Builders, Toastmasters, the Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group, and Coach D Make A Difference Scholarship.
In relinquishing her role with the organization, Levy cites the toll that grief has taken on her after the death of her husband, Neil Levy, in August 2020. Former mayor of Woodland Park and owner of the Swiss Chalet and Peppertree restaurants, Neil Levy served as coach and mentor to countless students in the community. He touched the lives of many.
“The impact that Neil’s loss has had on our family made me stop and realize that I need to slow down and take time for the boys and me, for us to really take care of each other,” she said, referring to the Levys’ sons, Max, 27, Sam, 23 and Lou, 20. “And to take time for me, which I haven’t done, because of the way I’m wired.”
Before resigning, Levy recommended that the board consider hiring Elisa Santos as her replacement; subsequently, the board voted unanimously to offer Santos the position.
“I am letting DayBreak go to a very competent and trusting hand, a close friend and colleague whose first day was Feb. 15,” Levy said, adding that the organization’s staff will remain. “The new leadership has been welcomed with open arms.”
Santos has been a friend of the Levy family for 30 years, beginning with her employment at both restaurants. Later, through her work with aging issues, she developed a bond with Paula Levy.
Santos continues her ties to the aging population by volunteering with Colorado Center on Aging and the center’s Regional Voices on Aging Advisory Council. Santos chairs the Pikes Peak Commission on Aging, and Levy is among its members.
“Before approving my employment with DayBreak, the board wanted to know that I would carry on the legacy that Paula started,” Santos said. “Paula and I are both invested in the lives of seniors and are supporting initiatives at local and state levels for aging adults across the Pikes Peak Region.”
Levy said she intends to remain involved in the lives of seniors and, last year, founded Never Alone Consulting to offer guidance and training for caregivers of people with dementia and Alzheimer’s, their families and professional support groups.
Levy’s farewell to DayBreak will be during a board retreat this month that includes Santos and administrative assistant Heidi Howard.
After the announcement, three board members respond publicly. “I know that losing Neil has had a big impact on Paula and her family,” said Mike Samp, a new board member. “I respect the need to re-prioritize her life.”
In addition to providing respite care at DayBreak, Levy offers counseling for families. “Paula has a passion for responding to what is a clear need in the community, to provide relief for families whose loved ones require long-term care,” Samp said. “That care takes a toll on families.”
Samp is confident in Santos’ ability to succeed Levy. “Elisa has a great sense of what the needs are and is well-networked and works in the same space Paula does,” he said.
Bernie Vayle, too, supports the decision. “Paula has tirelessly and demonstrated deep love, respect and admiration for the aging population, not only at DayBreak but throughout the community,” Vayle said. “She is truly gifted and definitely knew her calling when she began her college education in gerontology. Her DayBreak family lights up when she enters the room.”
While Levy’s resignation announcement was unexpected, Vayle looks to the future. “I’m very excited for Elisa to take the reins and continue on with DayBreak’s vision and mission,” she said. “Teller County is fortunate to have this local program and we hope to expand in the near future.”
Connie Sims expresses what many people felt when they heard the news. “Paula Levy no longer being the director of DayBreak may seem to be incomprehensible,” she said. “Paula, however, has not let this decision be the end of such a needed and well-respected service to those participants of DayBreak.”