Teller County Sheriff deputies lead Patrick Frazee, 32, out of the Teller County Courthouse Friday, April 5, 2019, in Cripple Creekafter a judge agreed Friday to postpone the arraignment hearing in the apparent murder of Kelsey Berreth, the mother of his toddler daughter. Frazee is accused of killing his fiancee with a baseball bat and burning her body on his Teller County ranch.