Patrick Frazee, the Teller County man accused of killing his fiancée on Thanksgiving Day in 2018, had an attorney present in Colorado's Court of Appeals on Tuesday to appeal his guilty verdict of first-degree murder.

Frazee's fiancée and his daughter's mother, Kelsey Berreth, was initially presumed missing before authorities arrested Frazee under suspicion of having killed her.

During the jury trial in 2019, Frazee's mistress, Krystal Lee, testified that Frazee had beaten Berreth to death with a baseball bat. Following Berreth's death, Lee indicated she and Frazee cleaned up the crime scene and burned Berreth's body so nobody could find it.

In 2019, Frazee was found guilty of first-degree murder following the trial. He was sentenced to life in prison plus 156 years for the crime.

Lee accepted a plea deal from the prosecution and in 2020 was sentenced to three years in prison for evidence tampering.

On Tuesday, Frazee's attorney appeared in front of a panel of three judges in Colorado's Court of Appeals, advocating for Frazee's murder conviction to be overturned.

Frazee's attorney claimed testimony from an expert witness should not have been admissible in court and that three jurors had engaged in juror misconduct for Frazee's jury trial.

After hearing the claims, the prosecution said there was "overwhelming evidence" that Frazee was guilty of killing Berreth.

"Few if any errors occurred" during Frazee's trial, prosecutors said, and any errors that did occur were "harmless."

The three judges who heard the argument from Frazee's defense were Timothy Schutz, Matthew Grove and Stephanie Dunn. The judges gave no decision on the matter at the end of the hearing, stating that a written decision will be given by the court at a later date.